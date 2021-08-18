Manitoba RCMP looking for Thompson woman missing since Sunday

RCMP in Thompson are asking for help finding a missing 27-year-old woman.

Robin Brightnose was last seen on the morning of Aug. 15 in the northern Manitoba city.

She is described as five feet five inches tall, about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Her family is concerned for her well-being, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, or submit information anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or at manitobacrimestoppers.com.