Woman missing in northern Manitoba after going out for a walk

A 30-year-old woman from northern Manitoba is missing after going out for a walk on Wednesday night.

Stephanie Fernandez was last seen at 8:15 p.m. at her home on Cook Avenue in The Pas, RCMP said in a Friday news release. That was when she told other residents of the home that she was headed out for a walk.

The other residents reported her missing just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Fernandez has not been in contact with family or friends, and police are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as having long black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink-and-white hooded sweatshirt and a grey dress.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-627-6204, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, or through the agency's website.

