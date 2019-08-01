Young woman from The Pas last seen 2 weeks ago may be in Winnipeg: RCMP
RCMP believe Kendara Ballantyne, an 18-year-old woman from The Pas who has not been seen in two weeks, may be in Winnipeg.
Police ask for help finding Kendara Ballantyne, 18, last seen July 18 in The Pas
RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman from The Pas who they believe may now be in Winnipeg.
Kendara Ballantyne, 18, has not been seen in two weeks.
Ballantyne was last seen July 18 around 5 p.m. on Cathedral Avenue in The Pas, about 520 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. RCMP received a report she was missing on July 26.
She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black shirt. She is described as five feet tall and 135 pounds.
Police ask anyone with information to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online at the Crime Stoppers website.