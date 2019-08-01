Young woman from The Pas last seen 2 weeks ago may be in Winnipeg: RCMP

RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman from The Pas who they believe may now be in Winnipeg.

Kendara Ballantyne, 18, has not been seen in two weeks.

Ballantyne was last seen July 18 around 5 p.m. on Cathedral Avenue in The Pas, about 520 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. RCMP received a report she was missing on July 26.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black shirt. She is described as five feet tall and 135 pounds.

RCMP in The Pas are asking for any information that might help located Ballantyne, 18. (RCMP)

Police ask anyone with information to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online at the Crime Stoppers website.