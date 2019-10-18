Missing woman, 21, last seen around University of Manitoba

Winnipeg police are asking the public to help find a missing 21-year-old woman.

Taylor Pryor was last seen on Oct. 17 at 2:30 p.m. around the University of Manitoba, wearing a black jacket, black sweat pants, socks and sandals.

She is described as 5-foot-6 with a medium build, long curly brown hair, and hazel eyes. She also wears prescription glasses.

Police are concerned for Pryor's well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.