Skip to Main Content
Missing woman, 21, last seen around University of Manitoba
Manitoba

Missing woman, 21, last seen around University of Manitoba

Winnipeg police are asking the public to help find a missing 21-year-old woman.
CBC News ·
Taylor Pryor was last seen on Oct. 17 at 2:30 p.m. around the University of Manitoba. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking the public to help find a missing 21-year-old woman.

Taylor Pryor was last seen on Oct. 17 at 2:30 p.m. around the University of Manitoba, wearing a black jacket, black sweat pants, socks and sandals.

She is described as 5-foot-6 with a medium build, long curly brown hair, and hazel eyes. She also wears prescription glasses.

Police are concerned for Pryor's well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|