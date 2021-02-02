Woman missing since early November from Manitoba First Nation, police say

Tammi Timara Isabelle Spence is described as 5-foot-4 and 132 pounds with a slender build, short black hair and brown eyes. (Manitoba First Nations Police Service)

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who hasn't been seen since early November.

Tammi Timara Isabelle Spence, 28, is from Sandy Bay First Nation, but known to travel between there and Portage la Prairie or Winnipeg, Manitoba First Nations Police said in a news release on Tuesday.

She is described as 5-foot-4 and 132 pounds with a slender build, short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Sandy Bay Manitoba First Nations Police Service at 204-843-7701, MFNP Headquarters at 204-856-5370 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Anonymous tips can also be left online.

Sandy Bay is located about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on the west shore of Lake Manitoba.

