Police search for woman, 30, missing from Ste. Rose du Lac, Man.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 30-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since earlier this week.

Kerry Morrisseau was last seen Monday at about 10 p.m. on Third Avenue East in Ste. Rose du Lac, Man., RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

The photo provided to media is from 2012 and may not be the most accurate depiction of what Morrisseau looks like today, RCMP said.

RCMP say she is five feet seven inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes and short hair that is dyed black.

She was last seen wearing black shorts with a pink Nike logo, a camouflage yellow-and-green sweatshirt and black sandals.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-2513. Secure anonymous tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

