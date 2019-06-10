Missing woman left St. Clements, Man., home without phone, medication

RCMP are asking for help to find a missing woman who was last seen leaving home without her phone or medication.

Debbie Zamonsky, 57, left home Saturday morning, police said in a Monday news release. Police are concerned for her wellbeing. She lives in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements, about 40 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

She was driving her 2010 Chevy HHR with Manitoba licence plate FSA877 at the time, police said.

Zamonsky is 5-4, 84 pounds, with hazel eyes and reddish-brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call East St. Paul RCMP at 204-668-8322.