Missing woman, 30, last seen Thursday in Winnipeg's West End

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about the well-being of a woman missing since Thursday.

Sonya Vanessa Duck, 30, was last seen Thursday morning in the city's West End.

Police describe her as five foot nine inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with long straight hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black sweatpants with writing, large hoop earrings and white bedazzled flip-flops.

Winnipeg police are asking anyone with information to contact its missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

