Police search for missing Selkirk woman

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Selkirk woman who may have been in Winnipeg when she was last heard from.

Marylee Watt, 47, was last seen in Selkirk Sept. 8.

Selkirk RCMP say she spoke to someone Sept. 11 and is believed to have been in the Winnipeg area at the time.

Watt is 5'3" tall, roughly 145 lbs with brown eyes, brown shoulder-length hair. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black hoodie or jacket.

Anyone with information on Watt's whereabouts is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222.

