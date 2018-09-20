Skip to Main Content
Police search for missing Selkirk woman

Police search for missing Selkirk woman

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Selkirk woman who may have been in Winnipeg when she was last heard from.

Marylee Watt, 47, may have been in Winnipeg Sept. 11

CBC News ·
Police are asking for the public’s help finding Marylee Watt, 47, who was last seen in Selkirk Sept. 8. (Submitted/RCMP)

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Selkirk woman who may have been in Winnipeg when she was last heard from.

Marylee Watt, 47, was last seen in Selkirk Sept. 8.

Selkirk RCMP say she spoke to someone Sept. 11 and is believed to have been in the Winnipeg area at the time.

Watt is 5'3" tall, roughly 145 lbs with brown eyes, brown shoulder-length hair. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black hoodie or jacket.

Anyone with information on Watt's whereabouts is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us