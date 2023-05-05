Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP looking for a 34-year-old woman last seen in Selkirk in April

Selkirk RCMP are looking for a woman last seen in the area in late April.

Drusilla Kirkwood is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with brown hair, eyes

CBC News ·
A woman is shown.
Drusilla Kirkwood, 34, was last seen in Selkirk, about 40 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, on April 27, according to the RCMP. (Manitoba RCMP handout)

Selkirk RCMP are looking for a woman last seen in the Selkirk area, about 40 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, in late April.

Mounties received a missing report for Drusilla Kirkwood on the evening of April 27, according to a news release on Friday.

Kirkwood, 34, was last seen on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk at around 5 p.m.

She is five feet seven inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was wearing a red shirt, black pants, brown shoes and a grey sweatshirt when she was last seen, Selkirk RCMP said.

Kirkwood's family is concerned about her well-being, the Mounties said. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or send a secure tip online.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now