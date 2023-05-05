Manitoba RCMP looking for a 34-year-old woman last seen in Selkirk in April

Selkirk RCMP are looking for a woman last seen in the Selkirk area, about 40 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, in late April.

Mounties received a missing report for Drusilla Kirkwood on the evening of April 27, according to a news release on Friday.

Kirkwood, 34, was last seen on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk at around 5 p.m.

She is five feet seven inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was wearing a red shirt, black pants, brown shoes and a grey sweatshirt when she was last seen, Selkirk RCMP said.

Kirkwood's family is concerned about her well-being, the Mounties said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or send a secure tip online .

