Manitoba RCMP looking for a 34-year-old woman last seen in Selkirk in April
Drusilla Kirkwood is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with brown hair, eyes
Selkirk RCMP are looking for a woman last seen in the Selkirk area, about 40 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, in late April.
Mounties received a missing report for Drusilla Kirkwood on the evening of April 27, according to a news release on Friday.
Kirkwood, 34, was last seen on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk at around 5 p.m.
She is five feet seven inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was wearing a red shirt, black pants, brown shoes and a grey sweatshirt when she was last seen, Selkirk RCMP said.
Kirkwood's family is concerned about her well-being, the Mounties said.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or send a secure tip online.
