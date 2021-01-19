Sagkeeng First Nation woman missing 5 months may have been spotted in Winnipeg: RCMP

RCMP are once again asking for help to find a missing 30-year-old woman from Sagkeeng First Nation who was reported missing five months ago.

Samantha Mary Hiebert was reported missing to police on Aug. 19, 2020, but she hasn't been seen since April 2019, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

However, police received information that someone matching Hiebert's description was seen on Dec. 7, 2020, in Winnipeg, in the area of Keewatin Street and Alexander Avenue.

Hiebert hasn't accessed her bank account, has had no contact with friends or family and hasn't been active on social media.

She is described as five feet 10 inches tall, approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and her family are concerned for Hiebert's well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-2222, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.