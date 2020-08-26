RCMP ask for help finding missing Sagkeeng First Nation woman

Powerview RCMP are asking for help finding a 30-year-old woman from Sagkeeng First Nation.

Samantha Mary Hiebert's family has not seen or heard from her for quite some time, and both RCMP and her family are concerned about her well-being, police said in a news release.

She is described as five feet, 10 inches, about 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com .