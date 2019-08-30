Human remains found in The Pas belong to missing woman, RCMP say

Human remains found in northern Manitoba earlier this month have been identified as belonging to an 18-year-old woman who had been reported missing.

Kendara Ballantyne's remains were discovered on Aug. 6 near a post-secondary school in The Pas, about 520 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

The cause of her death has yet to be determined, said RCMP, who continue to investigate.

Police had put out a release last month, saying Ballantyne had last been seen in the afternoon of July 18, walking down Cathedral Avenue in The Pas.

They also said she might be in Winnipeg.