RCMP looking for missing Manitoba woman

The RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 20-year-old woman from Lake Manitoba First Nation.

Chelsea Breanna Paul is believed to be in Winnipeg, police say.

She is described as 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ashern RCMP at 204-768-2324, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by texting TIPMAN plus a message to CRIMES (274637).