Woman, 84, missing after getting lost picking berries in southeastern Manitoba

A search is underway for a missing 84-year-old woman who was last seen in the Piney, Man., area on Wednesday afternoon.

Mary Byman was picking berries with a friend when they got separated around 4 p.m.

She went missing in the Spur Woods area, south of Provincial Road 201 and between the communities of Menisino and Piney, approximately 125 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

Search and rescue crews, along with local emergency services and community members, are searching the area.

Byman has limited mobility and is hard of hearing, RCMP said. When she was last seen, she was wearing a long-sleeved blue-and-white checkered blouse, police say.

She may have made her way to the highway. Police are asking anyone who may have seen her to contact the Sprague RCMP detachment immediately at 204-437-2041.