'One tough bird': Missing woman, 84, asked for a cold beer and a hot tub when rescuers found her in bush

Volunteers say Mary Byman, 84, was cold, wet, barefoot and smiling when they found her huddled under a tree in southern Manitoba after days lost alone in the woods.

"A cold beer and a hot tub — that was her two requests," said Crystal Leigh, one of the rescuers who found Byman late Sunday night near Piney, Man.

"She thought when she was in the hospital, that's what they should give her first, was a cold beer."

Byman went missing Wednesday after getting separated from a friend while picking blueberries in the Spur Woods area between Piney and her home community of Menisino, about 125 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

Her disappearance triggered a days-long search by dozens of volunteers from across the province.

"We're just elated," Roxanne Byman, one of Mary Byman's daughters, said Monday morning. "We're beyond happy."

Crystal Leigh and husband John Friesen were among the small group of dedicated volunteers who found Mary Byman, 84, on Sunday evening. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Sherry Lyn Marginet, another of Mary Byman's daughters, said her mom is recovering in a hospital in Steinbach, Man., about 50 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

"First thing in the morning when I got a hold of her, I said, 'You know, you're one tough bird.' She says, 'Oh yeah, I am,'" Marginet said Monday. "She's just a hearty person who loves life, and she has tenacity and she wouldn't give up."

'The strongest woman on Earth'

The search had officially ended Sunday evening when Leigh and her husband John Friesen drove from their home in Piney to help look.

They quickly found Darryl Contois, a determined volunteer with decades of search-and-rescue experience, who had decided to camp in the area with his son before continuing the search.

"I told my son … we can't give up. She's not found," Contois said Monday. "I said, 'It's up to us, I guess, to go find her.'"

Sherry Lyn Marginet says her mom is recovering in a hospital in Steinbach after her ordeal. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Contois — who runs a volunteer search and rescue group called Evelyn Memorial Search Team — said he and his son were hunting a deer when they heard a faint cry for help after a gunshot.

The group and a few others followed the cry into the gnarled mass of fallen trees and overgrown ravines. Friesen said they fired more shots as they went, each one followed by another shout for help, until, at last, they heard her voice close by.

"I knew it wasn't just imagination. It was really someone calling back to us. That was amazing," Friesen said. "And just seeing her … she had a smile. [That's] what I can't forget."

They found Byman exhausted, soaked and freezing, crouched under a tree in a shallow hole filled with water. The 84-year-old told them she'd been there for a day, unable to keep on walking.

"I said, 'You're not going to spend another night in this bush,'" Contois said. "I looked up to the sky and I said, 'Thank you God.'"

She was barefoot, Friesen added: she'd lost her shoes days earlier, he said.

Volunteers gather in Spur Woods, west of Piney, to search for Mary Byman, 84, who went missing while picking berries. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

"She is just amazing. She must be the strongest woman on Earth to have gone through what she went through," said Leigh, who laid down with Byman in the water to warm her before they lifted her out and Contois's son built a fire.

"She was just in the best of spirits. She kept her sense of humour."

Visiting with a box of beer

Once the group found Byman, they called police and emergency services for help. It took crews two hours to cut through the brush to get to where they were — about 2.5 kilometres from where Contois fired the original shot.

Before Byman got to the hospital, Friesen and Leigh said she promised them she wouldn't be picking berries again any time soon.

"I don't believe that at all. My mom will be blueberry picking till she drops," Marginet said, laughing. "We're getting her a high-visibility vest."

She said her family plans to have a party with all the people who helped find her mom so they can thank them.

On Monday, Friesen said he and his wife also hoped to spend time with Byman soon.

"We'll definitely go visit," Friesen said. "We're definitely going to go there with a box of beer."