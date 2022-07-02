Missing First Nation woman from northwestern Ontario last seen in Winnipeg

Members of a First Nation in northwestern Ontario are in Winnipeg to search for a woman who has been missing since May.

Family say that Lanessa Moskotaywenene, 22, originally from Bearskin Lake First Nation, Ont., was last seen on May 7 at The Link (formerly known as Macdonald Youth Services).

She is described as five feet six inches tall with a medium build, short dark hair, brown eyes, with a faded strawberry birthmark on her cheek.

"The last physical contact I had with her was April 21," her mother, Linda Moskotaywenene, who lives in Winnipeg, said Saturday.

"My other daughter and I took her to Cityplace for lunch."

Lanessa Moskotaywenene has been missing since May. (Submitted by Edith Fiddler)

Moskotaywenene says her daughter didn't spend much time with other people, and that she often would not see her in person.

But Moskotaywenene says it is out of character for her daughter to not at least check in with her over the phone.

"She cares about her nephews and nieces and her siblings.… She would pass on messages and say, 'tell them I love them, tell them I miss them every day,'" said Moskotaywenene.

"Every time she called me, she would say that.… She would still have that love for her siblings and nephews and nieces."

A team of about a dozen people from Bearskin Lake First Nation arrived earlier this week, and have been doing foot patrols around the city, including in the West End, Downtown, the North End, and Osborne Village.

"We just decided to come and help her because I've been watching her with her search for her missing daughter," said Edith Fiddler, who organized the search team from Bearskin Lake First Nation. "I felt like she was doing it alone."

The family says they have checked all the shelters and hospitals, but there were no signs of Moskotaywenene.

They have filed a missing persons report with police.

"The police told me that she's not using any shelters because they checked all the youth shelters, all the Main Street shelters — nothing whatsoever," said Fiddler.

Moskotaywenene says she is grateful members of Bearskin Lake First Nation could make it to Winnipeg to help with her search.

"I'm happy that they're here. It gives me comfort that they're able to support me, and I'm a Christian and that's what helps me a lot," said Moskotaywenene.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Winnipeg police 204-986-6250.