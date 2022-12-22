Missing woman last seen in Winnipeg's North End
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman last seen in Winnipeg’s North End almost a month ago.
Mekha Bear hasn't been seen since Nov. 28, Winnipeg police say
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman last seen in Winnipeg's North End almost a month ago.
Mekha Bear, 26, was last spotted around 3 p.m. on Nov. 28, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Thursday.
Police said Bear is also known to frequent the city's downtown and West End areas.
She's described as five feet five inches tall with a thin build, long black hair and brown eyes, the release says. No clothing description was provided.
Police said they're concerned Bear's well-being. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
More from CBC Manitoba: