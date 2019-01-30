Skip to Main Content
Nelson House woman missing without jacket, boots in frigid temperatures
New

Police in Nelson House are searching for a woman missing in extremely cold temperatures who they say was not dressed for the elements when she was last seen early Wednesday morning.
Magen Spence, 26, was last seen leaving a home in Nelson House without a jacket or boots just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 30. (RCMP)

Magen Spence, 26, was last seen leaving a home without a jacket or boots just after 1 a.m. Spence stands  5-4, weighs 207 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a sweater with red, black and white on it.

Police are very concerned for Magen's well-being. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837.

