Nelson House woman missing without jacket, boots in frigid temperatures

Police in Nelson House are searching for a woman missing in extreme cold temperatures who they say was not dressed for the elements when she was last seen early Wednesday morning.

Magen Spence, 26, was last seen leaving a home without a jacket or boots just after 1 a.m. Spence stands 5-4, weighs 207 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a sweater with red, black and white on it.

Police are very concerned for Magen's well-being. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837.

