Police hope to spark leads in case of Manitoba woman missing since 1999

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service is putting a cold case back into the spotlight in the hope someone has information that can help find Mary Lisa Smith.

The 25-year-old disappeared Aug. 8, 1999, after she was last seen around Manitoba Avenue and Easton Drive in Selkirk.

She would be 47 now.

Manitoba First Nations police Det. Nicki Rossi said there has been no evidence to suggest foul play was ever involved in Smith's disappearance.

"We're still in the hope that she's out there," he said.

"That's why we want to get it out into the public again, and hopefully that'll get some people thinking again … and might have some information that could lead us in our investigation to hopefully finding her."

Smith was reported missing by family members after she discharged herself from the mental health centre in Selkirk.

It was uncommon for the mother of four, from Roseau River First Nation, to not have contact with her family, police said.

Smith had schizophrenia and required medication, and might also have been still suffering head trauma from an assault in 1995, the police service said.

In the earlier days of the investigation, police received reports Smith possibly went to the Vancouver area, but that has never been confirmed, MFNPS said.

She was described, at the time of her disappearance, as four feet, 10 inches and about 90 to 95 pounds. She had shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes, and was known to wear glasses.

Smith also had a number of tattoos, including a unicorn tattoo on her left hand, a flower — poinsettia or orchid — on her right hand, and a heart on her upper right arm.

Anyone with any information about Smith is urged to contact the Manitoba First Nations Police Service at 204-856-5370 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).