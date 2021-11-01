Family hasn't heard from missing Swan River woman since Oct. 28

Manitoba RCMP are asking the public to keep their eyes open for a missing woman from Swan River.

Jeannie Marie Thompson was last known to be in Brandon, on 3rd Avenue South, around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 28, when she told family that she was travelling home.

She has not been heard from since then, police said, adding they and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Thompson is described as five feet seven inches tall and 187 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Swan River is north of Duck Mountain Provincial Park, about 270 kilometres northwest of Brandon.

Anyone with information about Thompson is urged to call RCMP at 204-734-4686 or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be left online through the Crime Stoppers website.

