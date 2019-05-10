RCMP ask for help to find missing woman, believed to be in Winnipeg or Ste. Anne

Selkirk RCMP are asking for help to find a missing woman last seen in April.

Troy Chenelle Roulette, 25, was reported missing on April 26, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Roulette has had intermittent contact with friends and family but hasn't been seen since, police said.

Roulette is believed to be in Winnipeg or in the area of Ste. Anne, Man., about 45 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

Police described her as roughly five feet, seven inches tall, about 240 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair with blonde highlights. She wears glasses and has a tattoo of a rose on her hand.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt and camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online.