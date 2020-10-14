Leaf Rapids RCMP ask for help finding missing northern Manitoba woman

Leaf Rapids RCMP are asking for helping finding a 19-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Sunday in northern Manitoba.

Gwyneth Gegenfurtner was reporting missing to RCMP Monday evening. Police say she was last seen on Oct. 11 in the area of Mikinak Bay, in Leaf Rapids, Man., about 750 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Gegenfurtner is five foot six and about 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Leaf Rapids RCMP at 204-473-2469.