Woman, 25, missing from Gimli area

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who went missing from the rural municipality of Gimli over a week ago.

Laura Jeanne Powell, 25, was reported missing on the afternoon of May 11. The next day, Powell made contact with her family through a text message. That was the last time anyone heard from her, police said on Thursday.

Powell is described as five foot four and 110 pounds, with short black hair and hazel-coloured eyes. She is believed to be somewhere in Winnipeg.

The RCMP are concerned for her safety and urging anyone with information to call the Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5106, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

