Woman, 42, last seen in Split Lake in late April could be disoriented: Manitoba RCMP

Searches are underway for a woman last seen in a northern Manitoba community a week ago, Thompson RCMP say.

Catherine Dumas, 42, was last seen at around 6 a.m. on April 27 in the Muskrat area of Split Lake, a Thursday news release said.

Split Lake, located about 700 kilometres north of Winnipeg, is northeast of Thompson. Dumas has been known to visit both communities, the release said.

She is described as five feet, seven inches tall and weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP say they and Dumas's family are concerned for her safety as they believe she is disoriented. Mounties did not provide any further details regarding her condition.

The Split Lake fire department and community volunteers are searching for Dumas in the Split Lake area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-778-3050 or 204-677-6911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or send a secure tip online.

