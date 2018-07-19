Woman, 24, missing from western Manitoba First Nation

A 24-year-old woman has been reported missing from Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation, Man., 100 kilometres northwest of Brandon.

Megan Sportak last spoke to her family on July 5, but was spotted two days later in Winnipeg on July 7.

Megan Sportak is described as five-foot-three, 125 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair. (Submitted/RCMP)

Family and friends have not seen or heard from her since, Elphinstone RCMP said.

Sportak is described by RCMP as five-foot-three and around 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Elphinstone RCMP at 204-625-2090, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477​.

More from CBC Manitoba: