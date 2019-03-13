Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg woman missing 2 weeks after flying to Vancouver

Winnipeg woman missing 2 weeks after flying to Vancouver

Surrey RCMP are looking for a Winnipeg woman who went missing in Vancouver just over two weeks ago.

Kayla Amy Smith last seen on Feb. 24

CBC News ·
Surrey RCMP are asking for the public's assistance to find Kayla Amy Smith, 30, who went missing after flying from Winnipeg to Vancouver in February. (Surrey RCMP)

Police in British Columbia are looking for a Winnipeg woman who went missing in Vancouver just over two weeks ago.

Kayla Amy Smith, 30, was last seen on Feb. 24, when she left Winnipeg on a flight to Vancouver. According to a press release from Surrey RCMP, she has had limited contact with her family since, and though she was initially active on social media, the activity has now stopped. 

Smith is five feet nine inches tall, weighs about 154 pounds and has blonde hair. Police say they're worried for her health and well-being. According to the release, Smith has access to a change of clothing. 

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at (604) 599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at  1-800-222-8477 if they wish to be anonymous.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us