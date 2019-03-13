Winnipeg woman missing 2 weeks after flying to Vancouver

Police in British Columbia are looking for a Winnipeg woman who went missing in Vancouver just over two weeks ago.

Kayla Amy Smith, 30, was last seen on Feb. 24, when she left Winnipeg on a flight to Vancouver. According to a press release from Surrey RCMP, she has had limited contact with her family since, and though she was initially active on social media, the activity has now stopped.

Smith is five feet nine inches tall, weighs about 154 pounds and has blonde hair. Police say they're worried for her health and well-being. According to the release, Smith has access to a change of clothing.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at (604) 599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to be anonymous.