Missing woman last seen Sept. 3 in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a woman who has gone missing.

Katelyn Fontaine, 26, last made contact with her family and friends on Sept. 3.

She is described as 5-foot-3 and about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, long straight black hair and a ring piercing at the bottom of her nose.

Fontaine also has numerous tattoos, including a prominent cross on her neck as well as the phrase, To Hell and Back, across her upper chest.

The police are concerned for her well being and urge anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

More news from CBC Manitoba: