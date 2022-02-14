Missing woman last seen near RM of North Cypress-Langford

Police are asking the public for help finding 27-year-old Jessica Leblanc.

RCMP say that Leblanc was last seen on Feb. 10 around midnight, on Highway 1 near Provincial Road 351, about 20 kilometres West of Carberry, in the RM of North Cypress-Langford.

The police received a missing persons report on Feb. 12. Leblanc was on foot when she was last seen, and indicated that she was heading to Winnipeg.

She is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for her safety.

If you have information on her whereabouts please call RCMP at 204-857-8767, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.