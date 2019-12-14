Winnipeg police looking for missing woman, 26, and her infant son
Jamie Lathlin was last seen Thursday afternoon in the city's North End on Thursday afternoon.
Jamie Lathlin, 26, was last seen Thursday afternoon in city's North End
Winnipeg police say they are concerned for the well-being of a missing 26-year-old woman and her one-year-old son, and are asking for the public's help to find them.
Jamie Lathlin was last seen Thursday afternoon in Winnipeg's North End, police said in a news release on Saturday.
She is described as five feet five inches tall and about 162 pounds, with long red-brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information about where Lathlin might be to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
More from CBC Manitoba: