Winnipeg police looking for missing woman, 26, and her infant son

Winnipeg police say they are concerned for the well-being of a missing 26-year-old woman and her one-year-old son, and are asking for the public's help to find them.

Jamie Lathlin was last seen Thursday afternoon in Winnipeg's North End, police said in a news release on Saturday.

She is described as five feet five inches tall and about 162 pounds, with long red-brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about where Lathlin might be to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

