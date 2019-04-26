Winnipeg police look for missing woman

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help tracking down a missing woman.

Gerri Gibeault, 29, was last seen in the North Kildonan area March 22, but is also known to frequent the city's North End.

Gibeault is 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build and brown eyes. She has thinning, very short brown hair, and police say she may be wearing a wavy, dark brown wig.

Anyone with information on Gibeault's whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.

