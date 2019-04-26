Winnipeg police look for missing woman
Gerri Gibeault, 29, was last seen in the North Kildonan area March 22, but is also known to frequent the city's North End.
Gerri Gibeault last seen in the North Kildonan area
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help tracking down a missing woman.
Gibeault is 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build and brown eyes. She has thinning, very short brown hair, and police say she may be wearing a wavy, dark brown wig.
Anyone with information on Gibeault's whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.
