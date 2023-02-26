Missing Manitoba woman found safe, wanted man arrested in Winnipeg after week-long hunt: RCMP

A missing Manitoba woman last seen over a week ago with a wanted man has been found safe, RCMP say.

Winnipeg police retrieved the 28-year-old woman from a home in the city on Saturday afternoon, St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP said in a Saturday news release.

Her mother, Crystal, was filled with relief when she heard the news.

"I actually squealed and jumped in the air. I was so thrilled," she told CBC News on Saturday.

CBC is not using the mother's last name to protect her daughter's privacy.

RCMP previously said a wanted 29-year-old man picked the woman up in Ile Des Chenes, about 30 km southeast of Winnipeg, on the morning of Feb. 16.

CBC is not identifying the man to protect the 28-year-old woman's privacy.

He was arrested at the same home that she was found on Saturday, RCMP said, and is now in police custody.

The 29-year-old man had warrants out for his arrest for assault, uttering threats, extortion and obstruction of justice. He was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching bail conditions, according to police.

Crystal, previously told CBC that she believed her daughter was taken and held against her will. She also offered a $5000 award for her safe return.

The woman's daughter was not told that her mother was missing, said Crystal, and she's thankful that they didn't have to tell her.

"I'm so happy. I feel so grateful that our prayers have been answered," she said.