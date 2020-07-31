Woman who went missing after leaving hospital found safe: police
Police have found a woman who went missing after she was released on a day pass from Victoria General Hospital.
Police have found a woman who went missing after she was released on a day pass from Victoria General Hospital.
Cassidy Sylvester, 35, had been admitted involuntarily to the hospital more than a month ago because she was in a mental health crisis, her mother told CBC News.
She was released on a day pass on Tuesday to view an apartment, but didn't return. On Friday, police announced she had been located safe.
More from CBC Manitoba: