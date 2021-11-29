Missing 22-year-old woman found safe: police

A 22-year-old woman who was the subject of a search in Winnipeg's North End this weekend has been found safe, police say.

Winnipeg's Bear Clan Patrol led the search Saturday after the group received tips about potential sightings in that area of the city.

Police said last week that Hailey Bittern hadn't been seen since Nov. 17, but friends and family who participated in the search said her family hadn't heard from her for close to a month.

On Monday morning, police said she had been found safe.