Winnipeg woman missing since September found safe
A Winnipeg woman who was reported missing at the beginning of October has been found safe, police said Tuesday.
Cheyenne Pacey was reported missing at beginning of October
A Winnipeg woman who was reported missing at the beginning of October has been found safe, police say.
Last week, police asked for help finding Cheyenne Pacey, 27, after she was reported missing earlier in the month.
She had not been seen or heard from since Sept. 28, police said in a news release.
On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Police Service said Pacey has since been found.
More from CBC Manitoba: