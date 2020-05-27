Woman missing for 2 months found safe, police say
A woman who had been missing since the end of March has been found safe, Winnipeg police say.
Police issued news release looking for info on Tina Owen's whereabouts
Tina Owen was reported last seen in the south Pembina Highway area, police said in a news release Tuesday.
She had not made contact with the people who reported her missing since May 7.
Police said Wednesday morning that Owen has been found.
