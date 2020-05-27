Skip to Main Content
Woman missing for 2 months found safe, police say
Manitoba

Woman missing for 2 months found safe, police say

A woman who had been missing since the end of March has been found safe, Winnipeg police say.

Police issued news release looking for info on Tina Owen's whereabouts

CBC News
Winnipeg police say a missing 21-year-old woman has been found. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Tina Owen was reported last seen in the south Pembina Highway area, police said in a news release Tuesday.

She had not made contact with the people who reported her missing since May 7.

Police said Wednesday morning that Owen has been found. 

