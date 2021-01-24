Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Missing 19-year-old found safe: Manitoba First Nations police

Manitoba First Nations police say a missing 19-year-old last seen on Tuesday has been found safe.

Precious Cedar Rose Pashe, 19, reported found on Sunday

CBC News ·
Manitoba First Nations police were concerned for the wellbeing of Precious Cedar Rose Pashe, who had been missing since Tuesday. (Submitted by the Manitoba First Nations Police Service)

Manitoba First Nations Police Services say a missing 19-year-old last seen on Tuesday has been found safe.

Precious Cedar Rose Pashe was last seen in Long Plain First Nation, but was reported found on Sunday, the Manitoba First Nations Police Service said in a news release.

Pashe was reported missing on Wednesday and police were concerned for her well-being, the release said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now