Missing 19-year-old found safe: Manitoba First Nations police
Manitoba First Nations police say a missing 19-year-old last seen on Tuesday has been found safe.
Precious Cedar Rose Pashe, 19, reported found on Sunday
Precious Cedar Rose Pashe was last seen in Long Plain First Nation, but was reported found on Sunday, the Manitoba First Nations Police Service said in a news release.
Pashe was reported missing on Wednesday and police were concerned for her well-being, the release said.