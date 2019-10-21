Winnipeg woman missing since March has been found

Gerri Gibeault, who went missing from Winnipeg's North Kildonan neighbourhood seven months ago, has been found.

The 29-year-old woman is safe, police said on Monday.

A news release was issued in April after Gibeault's family said she hadn't been seen since March 22. Police at the time asked the public to keep an eye out for her and to contact the missing persons unit with any information.

No information was provided Monday about where Gibeault was located.