Missing woman, 27, last seen on New Year's Eve: Flin Flon RCMP

Flin Flon RCMP are searching for a missing 27-year-old woman who they say was last seen leaving a residence on New Year's Eve.

Around midnight on Thursday, Flin Flon RCMP received a report that Kara Fosseneuve had been missing.

She was last seen on New Year's Eve, RCMP say, as she was leaving a residence on Dadson Row in Flin Flon. She left on foot in an unknown direction and did not have her cell phone.

She has not been heard from since. Mounties have patrolled the area to look for Fosseneuve and have spoken with her friends and family.

Despite following up on multiple leads, police say Fosseneuve remains missing.

Fosseneuve is described as five foot seven inches tall, weighing 150 lbs, with long black hair. She was wearing black boots, cut off blue jeans and a black jacket when she was last seen.

Creighton RCMP have been involved should Fosseneuve be in the area, nearly 5 kilometres away from Flin Flon.

Anyone with information on Fosseneuve's whereabouts is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

