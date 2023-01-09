Missing Flin Flon woman found dead: RCMP

Flin Flon RCMP say a 27-year-old woman who went missing in Manitoba on New Year's Eve has been found dead.

Criminality doesn't appear to be a factor in Kara Fosseneuve's death, Mounties said in a news release on Monday.

Fosseneuve was last seen on New Year's Eve as she was leaving a residence on Dadson Row in Flin Flon, Man., RCMP said. She left on foot in an unknown direction and did not have her cellphone.

Family told CBC News they reported the 27-year-old missing on Thursday after they realized she had not been active on social media since Dec. 29 and did not show up at work last week.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death, police said. They continue to investigate.