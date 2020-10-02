A 77-year-old woman missing from north Winnipeg has been found.

Esther Salud had gone missing on Thursday in The Maples/Garden City area near Seven Oaks Hospital at Leila Avenue and McPhillips Street.

Police issued a news release on Friday saying they were concerned for Salud's well-being. A few hours later, they sent out an alert saying she was safely located.

