RCMP searching for missing woman last seen in Winnipeg

Police are looking for a missing woman from Ebb and Flow First Nation, who could be in Winnipeg.

RCMP say that Stacey Lynn Baptiste, 31, was last seen on Sunday leaving an apartment complex on Marlene Street in the city's south end.

It is believed she could be in the downtown or Osborne Village area.

Baptiste is described as 5'5" tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Ste Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.