Missing woman, 22, believed to have left Ebb & Flow First Nation, Manitoba RCMP say

RCMP are asking for help after a 22-year-old woman was reported missing from Ebb & Flow First Nation late last week.

On Friday evening, Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP received a report of a missing 22-year-old woman from Ebb & Flow First Nation, a community 180 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Shayna Jamie Roulette was last seen in the early morning of Nov. 16 as she left her residence. RCMP say they believe she has since left the First Nation.

Roulette is described as five feet three inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP ask that anyone with information about Roulette's whereabouts contact them at 204-447-3082, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

