33-year-old Winnipeg woman missing since Nov. 1, police say
Police are asking the public to help find Corina Anderson, who hasn't been seen in nearly three weeks.
Corina Anderson last seen wearing black parka with silver buttons, purple and grey boots
Anderson, 33, was reported last seen on Nov. 1 in downtown Winnipeg.
She's about five-foot-two and thin, with long black hair and brown eyes.
Anderson was last seen wearing a black parka with silver buttons and purple and grey boots.
Police are concerned about Anderson's well-being and ask anyone with information to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
