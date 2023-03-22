Silver alert cancelled after missing senior found

A 70-year-old woman who was missing after having been last seen in Winnipeg's downtown area has been safely located, police say.

Police issued a silver alert on Wednesday morning, saying the woman was reported last seen Tuesday night. They also released a description of the vehicle she was driving.

Two hours later, police issued an update, saying the woman had been found and the silver alert was cancelled.

No information was provided about where or when she was located.

A previous version of this story contained the woman's photograph as well as a photo of the type of vehicle she was driving. Those have been removed to protect her privacy.

A silver alert is issued when a vulnerable adult person is reported missing, police said.

More stories from CBC Manitoba: