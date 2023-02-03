Police release new photo of Ashlee Shingoose, 31, who's been missing since March

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who's been missing for almost a year but might have been seen in November.

The last confirmed sighting of Ashlee Shingoose, 31, was on March 11 in downtown Winnipeg. Police say they're also looking into possible unconfirmed sightings of her in November.

Members of St. Theresa Point First Nation have been in Winnipeg helping look for Shingoose, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Friday morning.

Shingoose's father, Albert Shingoose, and volunteers with the Bear Clan patrol also searched for Shingoose in Winnipeg last month.

Shingoose is described as five feet, five inches, with a thin build. She has brown eyes and brown hair that could be cut short, police said.

Police shared two photos of Shingoose, including this one, which they said hasn't been released before. (Submitted by the Winnipeg Police Service)

There were two photos of Shingoose in the police news release, one of which they said hasn't been released before.

Police are concerned about Shingoose's well-being and asked anyone with information about her location to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.