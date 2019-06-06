Missing woman, 23, found dead near St. Theresa Point First Nation
A 23-year-old woman was found dead the day after she was reported missing to northern Manitoba RCMP.
Preliminary results from autopsy indicate death is not suspicious, RCMP say
The woman's body was found around 8:45 p.m. Saturday by the shoreline of a lake near St. Theresa Point First Nation, about 460 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
Preliminary results from an autopsy indicate the death is not suspicious, police wrote in a news release Thursday.
The 23-year-old had been reported missing to police the day before she was found, the release says.
Police were told she hadn't been seen since May 18.
The investigation continues.