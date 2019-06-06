Missing woman, 23, found dead near St. Theresa Point First Nation

A 23-year-old woman was found dead the day after she was reported missing to northern Manitoba RCMP.

The woman's body was found around 8:45 p.m. Saturday by the shoreline of a lake near St. Theresa Point First Nation, about 460 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Preliminary results from an autopsy indicate the death is not suspicious, police wrote in a news release Thursday.

The 23-year-old had been reported missing to police the day before she was found, the release says.

Police were told she hadn't been seen since May 18.

The investigation continues.