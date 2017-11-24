Winnipeg woman missing since late September
Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.
Cheyenne Pacey was last seen in downtown Winnipeg on Sept. 28
Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.
Cheyenne Pacey, 27, was last seen in the downtown area of Winnipeg on Sept. 28 around 2 p.m. The missing persons report was filed in early October, Winnipeg police said in a news release.
She's described as five feet, four inches tall, 104 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a grey hooded sweater, light blue jeans and black suede boots.
Police say they are concerned about Pacey's well-being. Anyone with information can call the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
More from CBC Manitoba: