Winnipeg woman missing since late September

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Cheyenne Pacey, 27, was last seen in the downtown area of Winnipeg on Sept. 28 around 2 p.m. The missing persons report was filed in early October, Winnipeg police said in a news release.

She's described as five feet, four inches tall, 104 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a grey hooded sweater, light blue jeans and black suede boots.

Police say they are concerned about Pacey's well-being. Anyone with information can call the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

