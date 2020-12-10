Missing woman last seen on Corydon Avenue in Winnipeg

Chevie Marie Delaronde is described as about five feet, eight inches, and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing grey pants and a black winter jacket. (RCMP)

A missing 24-year-old woman was reported last seen around midnight on Monday in Winnipeg and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for her.

Chevie Marie Delaronde is described as about five-foot-eight and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey pants and a black winter jacket on Corydon Avenue.

Delaronde is from Pinawa, so the RCMP are handling her case.

Police and Delaronde's family are concerned about her well-being and urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Lac du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-6311.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

