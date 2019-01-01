Winnipeg police look for missing 61-year-old woman

Winnipeg police are concerned for the well-being of a 61-year-old woman who has not been heard from since New Year's Eve.

Cheryl Schade is described as being five-foot-three with a medium build and brown, curly shoulder-length hair, according to the news release.

She was last spotted in the Wolseley area of the city, wearing a black winter jacket, red blouse and black jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.