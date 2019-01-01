Winnipeg police look for missing 61-year-old woman
Winnipeg police are concerned for the well-being of a 61-year-old woman who has not been heard from since New Year's Eve.
Cheryl Schade was last seen in the Wolseley neighbourhood on New Year's Eve
Cheryl Schade is described as being five-foot-three with a medium build and brown, curly shoulder-length hair, according to the news release.
She was last spotted in the Wolseley area of the city, wearing a black winter jacket, red blouse and black jeans.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.